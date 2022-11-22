Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has proven to be a lover of all things luxury and expensive

From sleek weaves and fancy dresses down to pricey designer shoes and bags, the mother of one rocks them all

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at some of the expensive bags the singer has been spotted with

Many celebrities are big on fashionable looks. However, there are some who are drawn to the luxury designer side of life.

One such person is Tiwa Savage, a singer and a connoisseur of all things expensive and classy.

Photos of the singer with her bags. Credit: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

In this article, Legit.ng looks at some of the designer bags she has been spotted with.

Check them out below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

1. Cult Gaia bag

A while ago, the singer, who was in the UK, looked chic and fabulous in a daring ensemble.

Taking to her Instagram page, she shared a stack of photos in which she is seen rocking a Monot Spring 2021 white cutout, long dress with a side thigh-high opening.

Tiwa also rocked a Cult Gaia Pearl Acrylic Metal Top-Handle purse selling for N217k ($523) on fashion website, Milan Style.

2. Fendi sequin bag

In the photo, she sported a cute bag from Fendi which is also worth a lot of money.

Tagged the 'Mini Baguette 1997', the pink leather and sequinned bag is selling for N1.3 million ($3,190.00).

3. Balenciaga bag

The singer stepped out dressed in an all-white ensemble, comprising an oversize shirt, a pair of thigh-high boots and a white mini bag.

According to the brand's website, the bag tagged 'Le Cagole XS Shoulder Bag' sells for N1.1m ($ 2,500).

4. Fendi mini bag

Here, the singer sported a Fendigraphy mini bag.

The retro crescent-shaped handbag comes in different colours and is emblazoned with the Fendi logo in chunky gold letters.

According to the brand's website, it is selling for N572,115 ($1290).

5. Lavin bag

While her knit skirt in this photo provides a strong fashion statement, we can’t help but notice the sleek bag in her hands.

Tagged to the photo of the purse is the designer, Lavin - a high fashion clothing brand.

A brief trip to their official website shows that the purse described as “the pencil cat bag in box calf” retails for a whopping N1.8 million ($4,390).

6. Dior bag

The Koo Koo Fun singer, who rocked a bob-length full-finger hairstyle, dazzled a mini dress with a front opening.

The dress, bedazzled around the neckline and the opening in front, was designed by celebrity designer Tolu Bally.

She sported a Saddle Shoulder Bag (Black) from Christian Dior going for $3,831 / 1,992,120NGN.

7. Goyard bag

She shared some photos on social media, and in one of them, she posed inside what appeared to be a boutique donning a sporty chic look.

She wore a white shirt and a pair of grey pants over a pair of white sneakers.

Tiwa is pictured holding what appears to be a very rare design of the Goyard Saigon full structure bag, and according to Poshmark, it is retailing for a whopping N2.4 million ($6,000).

Money is certainly not a problem for the singer!

Reactions to claims Wizkid's glove cost N15m

Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has continued to get many netizens talking about his successful show at the Madison Square Garden in New York.

The Grammy-winning music star sported an all-black ensemble for the show and a claim about the worth of a piece spotted on the singer has surfaced.

During the performance, Wizkid was seen rocking a black glove reportedly encrusted with diamonds.

Source: Legit.ng