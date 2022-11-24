May Edocie, the estranged wife of Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, recently arrived in London

The gorgeous mother of four took to her Instagram page to share photos of her travel look

In other fashion news, a 53-year-old woman left internet users in awe following her makeup transformation

May Edochie is certainly living her best life following the scandal surrounding her husband and Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie.

There has been a significant change in the fashion choice of the entrepreneur and brand influencer, and her fans love it.

Photos of the mother of four. Credit: @mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

Just recently, the mother of four travelled to the UK, but not before blessing fans with photos of her travel garb.

Just as is often advised when going on a trip, May opted for a casual and comfortable look, following the athleisure trend.

She sported a mini cropped long-sleeve sweater and wore a white tank top underneath, which she tucked into a pair of Addidas joggers.

She sported white sneakers and rocked a bob fringe hairstyle and some dark sunnies.

Check them out below:

Makeup trends: 53-year-old woman appears several years younger in transformation video

The art of makeup is unarguably a magic trick that not so many people are blessed with.

Well, this 53-year-old is certainly one magician whose recent makeup transformation has left many people stunned with how perfectly done it was.

In a Tiktok video reposted on her Instagram page, the lady is seen making up and in a series of swift movements, transforms into perfectly-executed makeup

"Amaka killed it": Reactions as BBNaija star copies Kylie Jenner dollar photoshoot in new photos

It is safe to say Amaka is out here improving her fashion and style game one Instagram upload at a time, and her fans are totally here for it!

The 2022 Big Brother Naija reality TV star recently left jaws hanging after she shared some snaps from her latest photo shoot.

Amaka embraced her 'Makky Billions' title by sitting on a giant $100 stack, dressed in a black bodysuit with a gold hemline around the neck and styled her hair in a high ponytail.

Source: Legit.ng