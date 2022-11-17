Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori who is known as Kiekie has once again left fans buzzing with reactions

The media personality and actress who is currently in the United States awaiting the arrival of her baby shared some new photos

The photos are the latest in the maternity fashion collection displayed on her Instagram page

Media personality and actress, Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori is one Nigerian celebrity whose fashion game is always top-notch.

Despite sporting a visible baby bump, Bukunmi who is better known as Kiekie hasn't slowed down when it comes to pulling off jaw-dropping fabulous looks.

Photos of the expectant mum. Credit: Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori

Source: Instagram

A case in point is her recent upload on Instagram.

The expectant mother, in her latest upload, shared a stack of photos from a breathtaking outdoor photoshoot.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

In the snaps, she is seen dressed in a thin-strap black dress featuring a white ruffle flounce.

She paired the look with a wide-brimmed black heart, some statement black earrings and wrist-length black gloves.

She accessorised with some pearly bracelets and rocked scarlet lips, finishing off the perfect baddie look.

Swipe to see more photos below:

Maternity fashion: Kiekie shows how to slay pregnant looks in 5 photos

Kiekie is a lover of fashion and style and apparently, not even having a huge baby bump can stand in her way.

The media personality and actress, who is currently abroad, awaiting the arrival of her baby, has continued to keep the fashion flag flying high.

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at how she pulled off some fabulous looks with her gorgeous baby bump.

Video of toddler rocking different gold chains sparks mixed reactions: "Pablo don born young Pablo"

When it comes to certain fashion trends, it appears that, for some parents, there is nothing like 'too young to slay' in their lexicon.

A Tiktok video is currently trending on social media, which shows a toddler boy sporting some fashionable garb.

The first photo shows the baby sporting a gold neck chain bigger than him. And as the months pass by, the little boy is seen rocking different chunky gold chains with swaggy ensembles, bundles of cash and expensive liquor.

Source: Legit.ng