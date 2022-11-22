Nigerian celebrity blogger Linda Ikeji recently shared photos of herself rocking a Fendi ensemble

From her head to her toes, the media mogul made sure to represent the luxury brand in style

In this article, Legit.ng has carried out a breakdown of the cost of each designer item spotted on her

When it comes to rocking expensive designer pieces, Linda Ikeji has proven to be a lover of all things luxury.

The popular celebrity blogger and media mogul recently shared photos of herself, reminding fans that money is not a problem when it comes to rocking designer garb.

In the photos, the mother of one sported a black and gold ensemble featuring a black face cap, and a black graphic tee which she tucked into a pair of fitted shorts.

Carrying a medium-sized pouch and rocking some print sunshades, she donned a pair of black slides.

With the exception of her shorts, Ikeji's pieces were all from the luxury designer brand, Fendi.

Cost breakdown of Linda Ikeji's Fendi garb

Face cap: She rocked a cotton canvas cap in black, from the brand. The piece features a mesh logo cut-out at the face and an adjustable Velcro strap at the back. According to Editorialist, it is selling for N230,000 ($520)

Sunshades: The sunnies features oversized D-shape lenses patterned with the house's iconic 'Zucca' monogram. According to Clothbase, the shades cost N250,000 ($565).

T-shirt: The black jersey tee Embellished with gold-colour Fendi Roma lettering retails for N288,000 ($650) on eBay.

Bag: The medium Fendi First bag is made of soft, black leather with an oversized metal F clasp bound in tone-on-tone Nappa leather. It sells for N1.6 million ($3,590) on the brand's website.

Slides: The sandals are embellished with FF Baguette motif in tone-on-tone leather and retail for N282,000 ($636) on Lyst.

This brings the total cost of her ensemble to N2,650,000.

