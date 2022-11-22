There are numerous ways to rock red colour in style, and many celebrities have pulled this off

Whether at a black tie event or going to the office, these fashionista babes have sported some stylish wears

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at seven red ensembles rocked by stars like Regina Daniels, Phyna and others

Red is undoubtedly one of the perfect ways to heat up your wardrobe. From deep wine hues to bright tones, there are infinite ways to make red looks work for you.

In Nigeria, many celebrities have positively nailed the trend, taking it from the sidewalk to the red carpet.

Photos of some fashionistas in red. Credit: @lillyafe, @regina.daniels, @beautytukura

Source: Instagram

In this article, Legit.ng looks at how seven stars rocked the colour.

Check them out below:

1. Lilian Afegbai

The Nollywood actress and producer recently marked her birthday with some fabulous new photos.

One of the photos saw the movie star looking like a true boss babe in a bedazzled suit over a sleek pair of pants.

2. Beauty Tukura

The Level Up star/ex-beauty queen made sure to keep the spotlight on her at her birthday bash.

She dazzled in a floor-length dress with feather sleeves and an exposed corset bodice. Her makeup was also on point.

3. Regina Daniels

In the photos, the mother of two dons a three-piece ensemble featuring a top, a longline blazer and a pair of pants.

She paired the look with a red Birkin bag with a pair of red pointies and posed against a sleek red car with another model in an identical ensemble.

4. Phyna

She rocked a heavily bedazzled red mini dress with an illusion front opening.

The thin-strap dress gave the Level Up star a flattering silhouette as she paired the look with some heels, framing her face with some locs of hair which was styled in a low bun. Her makeup was on point as well.

5. Priscilla Ojo

A while ago, the fashion and beauty influencer shared photos of herself looking stunning in a red ensemble.

The dress featured a bedazzled bodice with a floor-length skirt that had a dramatic opening in the front.

6. Toni Tones

The Nollywood actress and singer shows off some legs in this cute mini dress.

The dress featured long sleeves and a jagged hemline, a look which she wore with a pixie hairstyle.

7. Nancy Isime

The top Nollywood actress and media personality wrapped her curves in a red dress.

The gorgeous number featured long lace sleeves with a dramatic opening in the front.

The ladies are definitely rocking the vibrant colour in style!

