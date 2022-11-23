Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday recently shared a photo of herself in a see-through dress

The same look was spotted on controversial relationship expert Blessing 'CEO' Okoro

In a recent post, several Nigerian fashion fans have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts

Every once in a while, we see Nigerian celebrities twinning in matching ensembles, whether planned or unplanned.

This time, we have two popular albeit controversial Nigerian stars; Nkechi Blessing Sunday and Blessing 'CEO' Okoro.

Photos of the two stars. Credit: @nkechi_blessing_sunday, @blessingceo

Source: Instagram

The Nollywood actress and top brand influencer recently shared a photo of herself in a daring look.

She sported a bedazzled black sheer dress which featured a black bodysuit.

She wore her curly weave in a high ponytail with some tresses framing her face.

Check out the photo below:

Some days earlier, controversial relationship expert Blessing CEO shared a photo of herself which appears to have been taken down.

She was seen dressed in the same design.

Blessing CEO X Nkechi Blessing: Fans decide who rocked it better

A blogger reposted their photos, asking fans to share their thoughts on who rocked it better.

b___enny__gold:

"No need to ask abeg ...Na only one person I see for dere."

officialhelena9th:

"Nkechi killed it wit her natural curves

theladyophilia:

"I actually prefer CEO! Slim thick rocks to me! "

iamtaiwo_b:

"Nkechi killed it with those beautiful shapes "

ade.xo.xo:

"Both are cute. Make everybody rest "

amaka_fab:

"Nkechi. Looks like a costume on blessing, plus anything blessingceo can never be fine in my eyes "

miss_fentii:

"Even CEO would chose Blessing"

mz_aamee:

"Abeg I can only see Nkechi…. D other person spoil the dress "

