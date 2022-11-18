A video has since gone viral on social media as it captures a lady searching through her wardrobe for the perfect dress

In the video, she is seen trying on different dresses as she struggles to find the perfect one

Several internet users have reacted to the video with hilarious comments, with many agreeing with the video

One of the struggles of being a woman is finding the perfect dress to wear when it's time to hang out.

This is something Dera Giselle captured perfectly well in one of her Instagram videos.

Photos of Dera trying out different outfits. Credit: @dera_giselle

Source: Instagram

The content creator went viral on the platform after she made a video in which she tries on different outfits as she gears up for a birthday party.

However, no outfit seems to give the vibe she is looking for and she hilariously critiques each look.

At the end, she settles for a black tank top over a pair of black skinny jeans and a hat.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to Dera's trending video on wardrobe struggles

fefeaji:

"Chai you practically described me"

lastduchhess:

"This is so true I swear I can relate "

cassiedibabbie:

"Happens to me all the time. Even just this morning."

enemuoa:

"Chidera you just described my teenage years in 90 seconds !!! As an only daughter having loads of clothes I can relate but jeans and top always to the rescue . Thank you."

heyomotayo:

"Relatable."

remmyrehema:

"Every woman's problem."

ms_kgomotsoramatlo:

"Accurate! "

