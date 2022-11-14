Nollywood actress Peggy Ovire is seriously gearing up for her wedding ceremony which is just a few weeks away

Close friends of the bride-to-be surprised her with a beautiful bridal shower party that went down over the weekend

An excited Ovire shared a video from the party on Instagram as many flooded her comment section with congratulatory messages

It is indeed a moment of joy and celebration for Nollywood actress, Peggy Ovire, who is seriously counting down to her wedding day.

Ahead of her wedding to fellow Nollywood star, Frederick Leonard, close friends came together to throw a beautiful bridal shower party for the actress.

Friends throw surprise bridal shower for Peggy Ovire.

Source: Instagram

The surprise party went down on Sunday, November 13, and the excited bride-to-be was seen scattering the dance floor in a video shared on Instagram.

“About last night My beautiful friends put up a bridal party for me & it was so Beautiful. We had a blast...” Ovire captioned her video post as she appreciated friends who made the bridal shower possible.

Watch the video below:

Congratulatory messages pour in for Peggy Ovire

angel_ufuoma said:

"Last night was amazing. I had too much fun. Love you sis ."

azoyea said:

"Such a happy and very beautiful Bride!!!!!!."

inempeter said:

"Chai I dey miss oooo see enjoyment ❤️ congratulations girl."

_odogwu_nwanyi said:

"Two mature people. Very stress- free marriage it will be."

houseof_dettom said:

"Congratulations, you deserve to be happy. May you and your husband always be happy."

bibixcollection said:

"So beautiful ❤️❤️this union will be a blessing to you and not a cross in Jesus name Amen."

tizahskincare said:

"Biggest secret I have to keep all this celebrities needs to start paying there Neigbours oooo."

Peggy Ovire and Frederick Leonard shock netizens

Recall that some weeks ago, Legit.ng reported that social media users were taken by surprise after Frederick Leonard went public about his relationship with colleague Peggy Ovire.

The actor had taken to his Instagram page to celebrate her birthday but he also used the opportunity to spill the beans.

Some fans who reacted noted that they had been suspecting the chemistry between the two, especially when they feature in the same movies.

