A video of a man undergoing a hair revamp has left social media users buzzing with mixed reactions

In the now-trending clip, the man is seen sitting as some attendants manually pluck out gray hairs

Several internet users have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts about the method, giving suggestions

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Whiile some people believe in the beauty of growing old, others prefer to maintain a youthful appearance for as long as possible.

This appears to be the case for a man whose video has left internet users with mixed feelings.

Photos of the hair removal process and a stock model. Credit: @makyajfails (Instagram), drbimages

Source: Getty Images

The trend of hair implants is pretty big these days, but not everyone is sold on it.

In a bid to get rid of his gray hair, a man ditched the hair dye option and instead underwent a hair removal process targetting only the grays.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The video sees two attendants manually plucking out the hair with the use of a tweezer.

Check out the video below:

Mixed reactions trail hair removal process

steeledelight:

"It would’ve been a lot easier to just dye the gray hair.."

hortonnettie:

"Why not just dye its gonna thin out."

martinex1116_:

"People paying for hair implant while other people doing the most stupidissss thing ever with it."

luvcaramel87:

"What are the doing? This is silly when you can just dye the hair."

melinails:

"What a joke!! Stop being afraid to get older ffs."

tamishayarbrough:

"3 words BLACK HAIR DYE‍♀️"

dannyellebarros::

"I’ve learned since I was little that as much as you pull gray hair, more they grow. Dying your hair is the best option. What you’re doing is totally insane."

jamyjams:

"Why would he choose to be bald over gray?!"

joyofodu:

"Must enjoy pain."

Woman transforms her lowcut gray hair into a fabulous silk look in trending video

When it comes to getting the right beauty transformation, it is important to have the right glam squad in your corner.

This is certainly the case for a lady who has since gone viral on social media.

The video posted by @hairbysleame saw a lady with low-cut gray hair getting her short tresses revamped with the aid of hair extensions.

Source: Legit.ng