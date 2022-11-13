The GTCO Fashion Weekend pulls together a crowd of fashion designers, illustrators and enthusiasts for two days

The event is a consumer-focused fair and free business platform designed to showcase the best of Africa’s Fashion to a global audience

Attendees will experience exceptional street style and avant-garde and spellbinding shows from talented designers

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Over the years, fashion designers, creatives, and style enthusiasts have been pulled under one roof by the GTCO Fashion Weekend.

The buildup to the event is one to experience as people anticipate exceptional, beautiful, and simply creative pieces from talented designers.

Colourful outfits on display at the GTCO Fashion Weekend

Source: Original

The GTCO Fashion Weekend is a consumer-focused fair and free business platform designed to showcase the best of Africa’s Fashion to a global audience whilst promoting the effervescent enterprise of the continent’s growing fashion industry.

Pop of colours and creativity at GTCO Fashion Weekend

Source: Original

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

This year’s event slated for November 12th and 13th, 2022, at the GTCentre, Plot 1, Water Corporation Drive, Oniru, Lagos is themed The Future of Fashion Retail.

It features masterclasses, runway shows, free retail stalls, and a streetwear village.

All-comers are in for an immersive shopping experience as indigenous small businesses get the opportunity to showcase their fashion collections and style accessories

This year’s event also features a variety of GTCO fashion week mainstay designers, including Fruche, Adama Paris, and Studio 189, Dapper Dan,among others.

See photos from the runway below:

Different designers showcase their pieces at the GTCO Fashion Weekend

Source: Original

Style enthusiasts as well as other fashion designers who aren't showcasing sit and enjoy the beautiful view each model brings to the runway.

Attendees line the runway sides as models walk up

Source: Instagram

Burna Boy and Shakira star in Christmas campaign for luxury fashion brand

Top Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, has continued to prove himself and his relevance going by his huge international collaborations.

The Twice As Tall star was featured alongside international singer, Shakira, on a Christmas ad for luxury fashion brand, Burberry.

The videos showed both singers rocking different Burberry designs as they showcased their outfits without uttering a single word.

It didn’t take long for the clips to make the rounds on social media.

Not long after the clips went viral, a number of Burna Boy’s fans expressed their excitement and hailed the singer for representing the country on a grand scale.

Source: Legit.ng