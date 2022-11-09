Big Brother Naija reality star, Amaka, has been rocking some fashionable styles since her exit from the Level Up show

The beautiful lady appears to have developed a love for short dresses that flatter her curvaceous body

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at some of the fashionable moments the Level Up star dazzled in short dresses

Amaka is staying drama-free post-Big Brother Naija and we are loving just how much she has grown, especially in terms of her style.

Amaka in different looks.

A brief trip to her Instagram page shows that the curvaceous babe is a lover of mini dresses and she sure slays them well.

Check them out below:

1. Amaka in floral blue

The beautiful star sported soft glam makeup with glossy lips, letting her lace wig fall around her shoulder.

For her dress, she sported a bold blue and black rose dress with black-lined pvc pointies.

2. Amaka in a white blazer dress

She came through with a boss chic vibe in this blazer dress. Rocking a center part weave, she accessorised with a white midi bag and some white shoes.

3. Amaka in a red dress

For the Pepsi party, she draped her curves in a corset bodice dress with feather sleeves.

The criss-cross neckline saw the reality star showing some cleavage while sporting a half-ponytail hairstyle.

4. Amaka in a white dress

She was a beauty to behind in this form-fitting dress with long puffy sleeves.

Here, she rocked a center part, curly brown wig and opted for a natural glam look.

5. Amaka in a hot pink look

For this look, Amaka took to the streets to serve some hot looks in this bossy yet fabulous vibrant pink look.

The dress featured dramatic sleeves which she paired with white pumps.

6. Amaka in green button dress

And for the final look, she posed in front of a black car, sporting yet another blazer dress with long tiered sleeves.

Still rocking a center part hairstyle, she paired the green dress with gold sandals.

Amaka sure knows how to pull off mini dress looks!

