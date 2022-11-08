On Friday, November 4, Kris Jenner turned 67 and her daughters celebrated their momager in an interesting way

Kim Kardashian and her sisters Khloe, Kourtney and Kylie dressed up as their mother for her 67th birthday bash

Videos of the sisters dressed as Kris Jenner from different moments of her life, were posted on their various social media pages

Four of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters; Kim, Kourtney, Khloéand Kylie chose a fun and interesting way to celebrate their mother on her 67th birthday.

Photos of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters dressed as their mum. Credit:@krisjenner

Source: Instagram

The four reality TV stars dressed up as their mum/manager in different eras of her life, sporting some of her most iconic outfits for the birthday dinner.

The four sisters appeared in several videos posted on social media, each donning different looks. Kendall, however, seemed to be missing from the celebration.

Kim wore an emerald green sequin gown with a white collar and black bowtie that was from an old Christmas card of Kris's.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Khloe shared an Instagram snap of Kris sporting a 2017 look featuring platinum blonde hairdo. Kourtney wore a pink jumpsuit that was identical to the one Kris wore in Ariana Grande’s Thank You Next video.

Kylie also channelled one of her mom's iconic looks as she wore a long, black sequin dress.

Check out Kris's post below:

BBNaija Phyna replicates Kim Kardashian's birthday look, fans unimpressed: "Kim okirika"

Big Brother Naija 2022 winner, Phyna, is currently trending on social media over her recent fashion choice.

As seen on Instagram, the Level Up star was posted up in a see-through bedazzled sheer dress which revealed her entire underwear worn underneath.

The strapless dress shared an interesting similarity with the one spotted on Kim Kardashian for her birthday.

Check out how this woman transformed her lowcut gray hair into a fabulous silk look in trending video

When it comes to getting the right beauty transformation, it is important to have the right glam squad in your corner.

This is certainly the case for a lady who has since gone viral on social media.

The video posted by @hairbysleame saw a lady with low-cut gray hair getting her short tresses revamped with the aid of hair extensions.

Source: Legit.ng