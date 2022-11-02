A woman recently got social media users buzzing with reactions over a trending video that features her

In the video, she is seen getting glammed up, going from a lowcut gray woman to a fab lady

Several internet users have reacted to the video, with many people commending the hair stylist

When it comes to getting the right beauty transformation, it is important to have the right glam squad in your corner.

This is certainly the case for a lady who has since gone viral on social media.

Photos of the lady. Credit: @hairbysleame

Source: Instagram

The video posted by @hairbysleame saw a lady with low-cut gray hair getting her short tresses revamped with the aid of hair extensions.

The end result sees the woman looking several years younger, sitting pretty in a lovely green dress.

Check out the video below:

Social media users applauded lady's hair transformation

pweetyfowowe:

"A surgery was done "

aklawdes_couture:

"Sha get money in this life. This is beautiful."

houseofkadeena:

"Finally hair na woman’s glory "

elisa_tila:

"Na voodoo ; it’s not just the hair ; the makeup the clothe ; na … it’s juju."

taymie_pepper:

"How are this set of people;Mua, hair stylist and the outfit designer going to make heaven like thisLove the look by the way❤️"

charisabridals9:

"Wow! What an amazing surgery"

