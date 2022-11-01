Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Phyna recently donned a see-through ensemble for an outting

The look, which was heavily inspired by Kim Kardashian's birthday look saw the Level Up star in an underwear-baring design

Several internet users have reacted with mixed feelings to style replication with many people voting down

Big Brother Naija Naija 2022 winner, Phyna, is currently trending on social media over her recent fashion choice.

As seen on Instagram, the Level Up star was posted up in a see-through bedazzled sheer dress which revealed her entire underwear worn underneath.

Photos of the BBNaija star and Kim K. Credit: @unusualphyna, @kimkardashian

Source: Instagram

The strapless dress shared an interesting similarity with the one spotted on Kim Kardashian for her birthday.

The billionaire and reality TV star stepped out for her birthday celebration in a see-through dress.

Check it out below:

Social media users react to BBNaija's Phyna's look

debby.c_:

"Make she no try am again..both her and the tailor."

fah_tiah:

"Osheyyykim kandakanda."

_ah_daeze:

"I love her,but it’s a bit tacky."

its_nayture:

"Shey you dey whine me niiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii."

swis_obylistic:

"Una dey insult Kim k oo."

omaclothesstore:

"All I see here is hate bcos Kim own is from professional pic while phyna is just from video so it can't be nice until she post professional pic too."

zora_ekendi8:

"What I ordered vs what I got kiire oooo."

qmarshals:

"D cloth na for pple wen get figure 8 or plastic body.... make una tell her make she no wear again o.... where her tailor or stylist dey sef."

adejumola_olamide:

"Kim okirika just playing o."

zamillah09:

"I mean phyna’s outfit wasn’t so bad until it was compared to Kim’s one n now it looks like phyna is wearing a sponge."

manarisia_1:

"TOO TACKY ! Lol because beauty killed Beyoncés look ? And Phyna tried to copy too ?? . (Fashion blunder)."

ukaypeters:

"Na nonsense una dey like copy be creative and unique with your one fashion. That's why I like Asake."

fah_tiah:

"She sha wun copy her role modelbaby girl ur role model has a good stylist ❤️❤️cloth inspiration is not for everyone pls."

Source: Legit.ng