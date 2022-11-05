Popular Nigerian designer, Toyin Lawani, has taken to social media to share some cute photos with her son

Ahead of the Black Panther premiere, the Tianah Empire CEO and her son posed in outfits inspired by the character T’challa and his mother

This comes weeks after she shut down the premiere for The Woman King with her impressive costume

When it comes to turning heads and dropping jaws with powerful costumes, CEO of Tiannah Empire, Toyin Lawani is unarguably a boss.

Photos of Angela Bassett, and Toyin with her son in costumes. Credit: @elegantebytiannah

Source: Instagram

Following her recent creations, the popular Nigerian designer and stylist recently reminded fans how much of a baddie she is.

The mother of three took to her Instagram page to share photos wither son, both dressed in Black Panther-themed costumes.

While her son dressed as the character, T’challa in his Black Panther suit, Toyin donned a white ensemble, dressed as Ramonda, T’challa’s mother.

Check out the photos below:

In another set of photos, the talented designer dressed as a Dora Milaje warrior,, posing in a night outdoor shoot with a spear.

Slide to see more photos below:

Source: Legit.ng