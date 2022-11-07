Folashade ‘Shade’ Thomas-Fahm has been described as a pioneering figure in the Nigerian fashion industry

According to reports, she is known as one of Africa’s most important designers who was the first to own a boutique

Thomas-Fahm became a qualified fashion designer in 1959, becoming the first Nigerian woman to acquire a professional qualification in fashion design

With numerous fashion designers in the Nigerian industry today, it can be hard to keep up with the names, labels and newest designers.

Interestingly, before all of these people was a lady identified as Folashade ‘Shade’ Thomas-Fahm.

Photos of the designer at different stages of her life. Credit: @officialshadethomasfahm

Source: Instagram

A pioneering figure in the Nigerian fashion industry, Thomas-Fahm is reputed for owning the first boutique in Nigeria and for being the first professionally-trained fashion designer in the country.

How Folashade ‘Shade’ Thomas-Fahm's passion for fashion began

Born on 22 September 1933, Thomas-Fahm’s love for fashion began at the age of 12 when she started learning how to sew from a local dressmaker in Lagos whose shop was called ‘Sisi Sewing Shop’.

However, she later travelled to England in 1953 to study nursing. However, after being inspired by the boutiques in London, she decided to study fashion instead at St. Martins College of Art and Design, London.

In 1959, she became the first Nigerian woman to acquire a professional qualification in fashion design.

Folashade ‘Shade’ Thomas-Fahm: Setting up her fashion empire in Nigeria

She returned in 1960 and opened a factory as well as a boutique, making her the first boutique owner in Nigeria.

The boutique, Maison Shade - later Shade’s Boutique - was situated in Yaba, Lagos and under the business, Thomas-Fahm became known for using traditional Nigerian textiles such as aso oke, adire, akwete and okene to design outfits of different styles.

Old photos of Shade in different stylish ensembles. Credit: @officialshadethomasfahm

Source: Instagram

She is the originator of several outfits including women’s kaftan, the ‘boubou’ - a style she created when she feminized the male ‘agbada’ for women by reducing the volume - and the transformation of the iro into a wrapper skirt.

Shade's Boutique became the go-to for stylish women including diplomats as well and her work revolutionized women’s way of dressing in Nigeria.

