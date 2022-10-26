The lady awarded the best-dressed guest at Beauty Tukura's party has confirmed receipt of the cash price

Identified as @princessdaprada, the lady took to Twitter to share a screenshot of the payment

Recall the Big Brother Naija star had announced that both the male and female best-dressed guests would receive N500k each

Big Brother Naija star, Beauty Tukura shut down the internet with her 25th birthday bash.

And staying true to her word, the best-dressed female guest recently confirmed receipt of the cash prize of N500,000 courtesy of Beauty.

Photos of Beauty and the best-dressed female guest. Credit: @beautytukura, @princessdaprada

Source: Instagram

Identified on Twitter as @princessdaprada, the look had earlier shared photos of her look to the party.

She dressed in a golden yellow lace ensemble with caped sleeves and a fringed eye mask.

Check out the full look below:

She then proceeded to post a screenshot of the N500k payment gotten as her reward.

Check it out below:

Beauty's glamourous 25th birthday bash had numerous stars in attendance.

From regal long-trained dresses to feather accents and bedazzled numbers, it was clear to see that the birthday guests brought their fashion A-game.

In this article, Legit.ng spotlights seven looks from the star-studded party that got social media users buzzing with reactions.

Source: Legit.ng