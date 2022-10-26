Best Dressed Female Guest at Beauty's Birthday Party Receives N500k Cash Prize
- The lady awarded the best-dressed guest at Beauty Tukura's party has confirmed receipt of the cash price
- Identified as @princessdaprada, the lady took to Twitter to share a screenshot of the payment
- Recall the Big Brother Naija star had announced that both the male and female best-dressed guests would receive N500k each
Big Brother Naija star, Beauty Tukura shut down the internet with her 25th birthday bash.
And staying true to her word, the best-dressed female guest recently confirmed receipt of the cash prize of N500,000 courtesy of Beauty.
Identified on Twitter as @princessdaprada, the look had earlier shared photos of her look to the party.
She dressed in a golden yellow lace ensemble with caped sleeves and a fringed eye mask.
Check out the full look below:
She then proceeded to post a screenshot of the N500k payment gotten as her reward.
Check it out below:
Source: Legit.ng