Yet another video has gone viral on social media of a barber using a mathematics set

In the video, the barber is seen using a compass as well as a triangular ruler to carve the sideburns

Several internet users have reacted to the various video with hilarious comments about the barbing method

It appears more hairstylists are employing unique ways to cater to their client's needs and from the look of things, nothing is out of reach for these people.

A video of a barber styling his client's hair has got social media users talking.

In a bid to get the perfect fade and neatly carved sideburns, the barber was seen using a triangular maths ruler as well as a compass to get the lines neat.

Social media users react to barber's video

nohpheesat:

"So this compass something later dey useful for somebody I thought they taught us for nothing."

official_blessing9:

"When we tell you say this country na cruise no argue am....Now see Master’s degree holder in Mathematics don turn Barber."

endylight1:

"He did a good job, but how many people can you do this to in a day? Wahalurrrr."

manakanz_:

"You for kuku carry drawing board as all the mathematical set square to make am more accurate."

iamvenox:

"For hair wey go still grow back? Na lack of plenty customers dey cause all this ones."

slim_heavy:

"When you have first class in mathematics but end up in a Salon."

jp_the_cruise_master_:

"Mathematical sets that we didn't use for school is now useful now."

bini_landlord:

"Nothing we no go see for Nigeria barber hand una go soon dey carry cutlass take dey carve people hair."

aideeofaustralia:

"See the real use of maths set here, I no understand wetin my maths teacher been dey tell me."

