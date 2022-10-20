A video of a lady currently trending on social media has left many internet users buzzing with reactions

In the video, the lady is seen without any makeup and then shown after wearing makeup

The difference between the lady's before and after makeup has sparked several mixed reactions

The power of makeup can never be overemphasized and yet another video has proven this to be true.

In the Tiktok video currently circulating the internet and reposted by @krakshq, a lady is seen barefaced with only a film of white lotion on her face.

Before and after photos of the lady. Credit: @krakshq

Source: Instagram

However, a video of the lady shown after the makeup artist is done leaves quite a lot of people confused and in disbelief.

While the latter part of the video features some filter, the lady appears several shades lighter and quite different from the first part of the video.

Watch the full clip below:

Social media users react to makeup transformation video

adookumaassoh:

"Walai this one na lie."

cedric_erasmus:

Before: no filter, After: filter, Make up artist always do this thing, Show us your finished work without filter,"

daphnesimport:

"I'm in denial please.. it's not the same person."

dee_4_debby:

"I no believe biko."

augustivity:

"No be juju be this!"

itz__raymaaly:

"After tailor, lawyer and the rest of sinners ehhehe na makeup get special place for hell coz what in the name of sorcery is this?"

am_musbeh:

"Some makeup artist no go make heaven walai."

mar_celo_kay:

"And you think scamming is only for yahoo boys."

joewi_dayne:

"Dem suppose ban make up because whatttttt."

___wotsawani:

"Omo see transformation kudos to the MUA."

engineer_kelvin:

"50 years younger."

