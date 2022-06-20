Chioma Rowland took to her Instagram page of over 3 million followers to debut the new photos of her blonde look

In the photos, the mother of one and Davido's ex-fiancee posed in a purple dress with some Mach & Mach shoes

Recall ion May, Legit.ng reported the news of how the chef/influencer debuted her short hair much to the surprise of her fans

When it comes to rocking certain looks, there are some ladies who always get it right regardless of the style they opt for.

One of such ladies in Chioma Rowland.

The mother of one debuted a blonde look. Credit: @thechefchi

Source: Instagram

Better known as Chef Chi, the brand influencer and ex-fiancee of hitmaker, Davido, recently took to her Instagram to unveil yet another look - a blonde one.

In the photos, the mother of one who was attending a wedding is seen posing on the arm of a chair in a purple dress which she paired with some Mach & Mach shoes alongside a D & G clutch.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

For her hair, the curvy mum went wigless as she sported a blonde low-cut hair.

Check out the photos below:

Chioma Rowland debuts short hair

In May, Chioma debuted a new look and some of her mutuals totally loved the look.

The mum of one who has always had her hair out in different hairstyles decided to go on a stylish low-cut and she looks just as beautiful as ever.

Taking to her Instagram story channel Chef Chi shared posts from people who found her new style amazing.

Difference between hairstylist and hair dresser: Reactions to trending clip of lady's braided hair

Sometimes, the hours women sit through to get their hair done are not always as rewarding as they would imagine.

Just recently, a video surfaced on social media which has got many people talking.

It goes without saying that braids are in vogue right now (probably hotter than ever before) and many style lovers want a piece of the pie.

A lady's desire to slay her look with a neatly-done set of cornrows did not quite end as expected after her visit to the salon.

Source: Legit.ng