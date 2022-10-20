Mabel Makun Restyles AY's Tuxedo in New Photos, Asks Fans What They Think
- Interior designer, Mabel Makun, recently got social media users talking following one of her recent posts
- The wife of ace comedian AY shared photos rocking one of his black tuxedos which he had previously worn
- Sharing their thoughts on who rocked it better, several fans took to her comment section to react
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
One thing to take into consideration about having a fashionista for a partner is accepting the fact that your wardrobe can never be off-limits.
This is certainly something comedian turned-actor AY Makun knows a thing or two about.
His interior designer wife, Mabel Makun, recently got fans buzzing with reactions after she posted some photos rocking an all-black ensemble.
Interestingly, the bedazzled blazer spotted on her was from her husband's wardrobe and she pulled it off nicely.
"God please I don't want to be a mechanic": Lady reacts after spotting Davido's Lamborghini, video trends
PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!
She posted a photo collage with AY, asking fans to decide who rocked the tuxedo better.
Check out the post below:
Social media users decide who rocked the tuxedo better between AY and Mabel
yomicasual:
"Na dem!!!!! You borrow suit still get mind slim fit am to your size and still come online to ask question. Ole!!!!!!!!"
lanremakunevents:
"Waiting u want us to talk na u na even if u no wear am self na stil u oo ."
prettymikeoflagos:
"You two are one…. So na una rock am better and together."
chinonsoarubayi:
"No contest! You won."
alexxekubo:
"You tiff person jacket dey do “who wore it better” Na the very domestic violence we dey try stop be this. #PrayForAy’sJacket #Ay’sJacketMatters"
echerofavour:
"The owner of the Blazers rocked it better abeg."
"His legs look strange": Video of Rochas Okorocha and daughter at the gym stirs uproar, people react
tbr_records:
"Both of una becos una be one "
thickgodesss:
"Oga, borrowed this suit from Madam... Iyawo rocked it better."
How to rock print scarves: Nse Etim, 6 other Nigerian fashionistas slay in colourful headwraps
The fashion benefits of a good scarf are many, but the most important is the fact that they serve as an easy way to spice up a boring outfit.
Several Nigerian celebrities have been spotted rocking beautiful and colourful scarves in Nigeria.
Legit.ng looks at six ladies and how they styled their looks.
Source: Legit.ng