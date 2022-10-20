Global site navigation

Local editions

Mabel Makun Restyles AY's Tuxedo in New Photos, Asks Fans What They Think
Fashion

Mabel Makun Restyles AY's Tuxedo in New Photos, Asks Fans What They Think

by  Kumashe Yaakugh
  • Interior designer, Mabel Makun, recently got social media users talking following one of her recent posts
  • The wife of ace comedian AY shared photos rocking one of his black tuxedos which he had previously worn
  • Sharing their thoughts on who rocked it better, several fans took to her comment section to react

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

One thing to take into consideration about having a fashionista for a partner is accepting the fact that your wardrobe can never be off-limits.

This is certainly something comedian turned-actor AY Makun knows a thing or two about.

Mabel and AY Makun
Mabel rocked her husband's jacket. Credit: @realmabelmakun
Source: Instagram

His interior designer wife, Mabel Makun, recently got fans buzzing with reactions after she posted some photos rocking an all-black ensemble.

Interestingly, the bedazzled blazer spotted on her was from her husband's wardrobe and she pulled it off nicely.

Read also

"God please I don't want to be a mechanic": Lady reacts after spotting Davido's Lamborghini, video trends

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

She posted a photo collage with AY, asking fans to decide who rocked the tuxedo better.

Check out the post below:

Social media users decide who rocked the tuxedo better between AY and Mabel

yomicasual:

"Na dem!!!!! You borrow suit still get mind slim fit am to your size and still come online to ask question. Ole!!!!!!!!"

lanremakunevents:

"Waiting u want us to talk na u na even if u no wear am self na stil u oo ."

prettymikeoflagos:

"You two are one…. So na una rock am better and together."

chinonsoarubayi:

"No contest! You won."

alexxekubo:

"You tiff person jacket dey do “who wore it better” Na the very domestic violence we dey try stop be this. #PrayForAy’sJacket #Ay’sJacketMatters"

echerofavour:

"The owner of the Blazers rocked it better abeg."

Read also

"His legs look strange": Video of Rochas Okorocha and daughter at the gym stirs uproar, people react

tbr_records:

"Both of una becos una be one "

thickgodesss:

"Oga, borrowed this suit from Madam... Iyawo rocked it better."

How to rock print scarves: Nse Etim, 6 other Nigerian fashionistas slay in colourful headwraps

The fashion benefits of a good scarf are many, but the most important is the fact that they serve as an easy way to spice up a boring outfit.

Several Nigerian celebrities have been spotted rocking beautiful and colourful scarves in Nigeria.

Legit.ng looks at six ladies and how they styled their looks.

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel