Interior designer, Mabel Makun, recently got social media users talking following one of her recent posts

The wife of ace comedian AY shared photos rocking one of his black tuxedos which he had previously worn

Sharing their thoughts on who rocked it better, several fans took to her comment section to react

One thing to take into consideration about having a fashionista for a partner is accepting the fact that your wardrobe can never be off-limits.

This is certainly something comedian turned-actor AY Makun knows a thing or two about.

Mabel rocked her husband's jacket. Credit: @realmabelmakun

Source: Instagram

His interior designer wife, Mabel Makun, recently got fans buzzing with reactions after she posted some photos rocking an all-black ensemble.

Interestingly, the bedazzled blazer spotted on her was from her husband's wardrobe and she pulled it off nicely.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

She posted a photo collage with AY, asking fans to decide who rocked the tuxedo better.

Check out the post below:

Social media users decide who rocked the tuxedo better between AY and Mabel

yomicasual:

"Na dem!!!!! You borrow suit still get mind slim fit am to your size and still come online to ask question. Ole!!!!!!!!"

lanremakunevents:

"Waiting u want us to talk na u na even if u no wear am self na stil u oo ."

prettymikeoflagos:

"You two are one…. So na una rock am better and together."

chinonsoarubayi:

"No contest! You won."

alexxekubo:

"You tiff person jacket dey do “who wore it better” Na the very domestic violence we dey try stop be this. #PrayForAy’sJacket #Ay’sJacketMatters"

echerofavour:

"The owner of the Blazers rocked it better abeg."

tbr_records:

"Both of una becos una be one "

thickgodesss:

"Oga, borrowed this suit from Madam... Iyawo rocked it better."

How to rock print scarves: Nse Etim, 6 other Nigerian fashionistas slay in colourful headwraps

The fashion benefits of a good scarf are many, but the most important is the fact that they serve as an easy way to spice up a boring outfit.

Several Nigerian celebrities have been spotted rocking beautiful and colourful scarves in Nigeria.

Legit.ng looks at six ladies and how they styled their looks.

Source: Legit.ng