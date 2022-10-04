A video of a makeup artist carrying out a job on a client has gone viral on social media, sparking reactions

The now-trending video captures the start-to-finish process which sees the clients ending up with a mud-like result

Several social media users have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts on the look which they found amusing

When it comes to the art of makeup, it goes without saying that there are levels to it, and yet another video has served as a resounding reminder.

In the Tiktok video reposted by @krakshq, a lady is seen receiving a face beat courtesy of a seemingly dedicated makeup artist.

However, while one may choose to trust the process, the end result - after several layers of foundation and concealer are applied - doesn't quite leave impressed or satisfied with the wait.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to video of makeup tutorial

kaimajennifer:

"The brows be like sword."

__prettyesty:

"I’m really praying she doesn’t go outside with that make up on."

pinjum12:

“Ayinke’s beauty glow.”

wumex_foodhub:

"Brick layer turned make up artist make up isonu."

hairvilleng:

"If trust the process was a video."

swyzstudios:

"Ah ah na face you dey paint not house na."

rhinestone_stores:

" It's bad lightning..."

ifeeola:

"So beautiful, but I no want."

daphnesimport:

"Her face is going through her face and vice versa."

midella.cakes:

"Welcome to my youtube channel."

xta_xo:

"Not me saying “trust the process” ‍♀️"

cerenorobs:

"My blood is not flowing again ,wetin be this."

body.essentials.ng:

"Nothing fit shift this makeup."

the_wunmi:

" Dangote cement’s got nothing on you."

dee_toria:

"God abeg o."

chika_bae16:

"Support me am a makeup artist don come display her handwork."

