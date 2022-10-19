Nigerians on social media have reacted to a video of a lady whose tailor left her disappointed

According to the video, she had wanted a lace dress with frills on the side but got something quite different

Several internet users, who reacted to the video, were of the opinion that the dress was still wearable

A lady's plan to slay at an owambe event was destroyed by her tailor's inability to deliver on a dress recreation - at least to the client's desire.

In a Tiktok video reposted by @asoebibella, the lady had wanted a gorgeous form-fitting lace dress with a bulky ruffle feature around the bottom.

Photos of what she ordered and what she got. Credit: @asoebibella

Source: Instagram

However, it appears the tailor may not have gotten the memo or simply didn't have enough fabric to work with.

In the second part of the video, the lady is seen wearing the recreation which was a pitiable version of the original design.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to the lady's dress recreation

bossettejay:

"It’s not that bad. Let it be slim-fitted first, then tie gele and do make up. Then resend it."

miziz_hebun:

"How much did you pay and was it fashion designer you gave or tailor answer those two questions so we can know which angle we go take start the fight."

jochebelofficial:

"Ok it’s definitely not what she ordered HOWEVER if she did her make up and hair or gele and put on some heels and accessories she would look GOOD!."

ringsbyalyson:

"How much did you pay for the dress … to start with."

mimiverse1:

"Nothing wrong with this even though the colour of her frill is off. I bet if she fits the burst, waist and hip area, puts on makeup and a wig or gele then "stand well" she would look as good."

princessnuga:

"Wrong fabric, wrong fittings…. Everything is wrong sef."

_big_jimi_:

"She didn’t pay good money that’s why she got that."

shark_lawal:

"Did she pay complete money, u ppl should stop blaming tailors."

angeezevents:

"First lady is classy plus her fabric also.... While the second lady everything is all shades of wrong. make she Pele, her tailor needs to be sued but the question is how much did she pay."

What I ordered: Lady shares what she got after paying N250k for dress recreation

Another person has fallen victim to the popular 'What I ordered versus what I got' fiasco, but it appears not everyone agrees that this is the case.

Identified as @bambipearls17 on Tiktok, she posted a video which showed photos of a dress she wanted and what she got instead.

She had paid a fashion designer the sum of N250,000 to replicate a heavily bejewelled mini dress featuring a choker neckline.

