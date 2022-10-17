A video of a lady showing the dress she had wanted and what her tailor delivered has gone viral online

In the video, a photo of the original design is seen on display but it turned out to be quite different from what she got

Several internet users have reacted with mixed feelings to the video, with some blaming the client

While there are numerous factors to consider before recreating a look, it appears not so many people consider them.

A lady recently shared her experience with a tailor who left her quite disappointed after she took delivery of a dress she commissioned her to make.

The photos of what she wanted and what she got. Credit: @gossipmilltv

In the video, she had wanted a mini dress with lace and sheer-infused bodice. However, what she got was quite different and it left her displeased.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to lady's dress video

onlydanee:

"Y'all need to factor in the mannequin's figure so as to minimize your expectations when making certain fits."

adebisib6:

"Are u built like the mannequin? ‍♂️"

shugakosa:

"Your conscience No really judge you? That outfit you saw costs nothing less than 400k to set up and I’m pretty sure you gave your tailor 15-25k. What you got was exactly what you paid for."

sandypreneur:

"She was emotionally dankass"

djjace_:

"Omo if u don’t have the shape …. Please don’t order and expect miracles…. It is never possible… me n u know this things stop disturbing us with what I ordered vs what I got…. Do u have the BODY of what u ODERED"

mideperry14:

"Honestly the tailor tried but try to understand your body shape well first and what fits your shape best before making some decisions on the type of outfits you wear but this one no too bad na."

