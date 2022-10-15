A video is currently making waves on social media as it captures a man wearing a pair of jeans he got online

In the video, he shows a photo of the graphic print denim pants he ordered and then a video of what he got

Several social media users who saw the video were convinced that he got what he ordered but in a different size

The numerous stories associated with online shopping will never cease to trend as many people continue to fall victim.

A man recently shared a personal experience, and it has left many people cracking up.

Photos of the advertised product and what he got. Credit: @krakshq

He had ordered a pair of denim pants with colour prints on the front.

However, while the item he got was very much identical to what was advertised online, the fitting was way off the mark.

In the Tiktok video reposted by @krakshq, the man is seen in the denim pants and they appear several sizes smaller.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react with mixed feelings to the video

e_denniz:

"He got what he ordered. He didn't just order his size."

bnelson.osas:

"You didn’t order ur size nd moreover d model didn’t put it on the waist nahh dat thing is for low waist."

kingmeggie_:

"It’s The Same Thing But Na You No Order Your Size."

___hensel___:

"Give it to your short friend."

preshquin_presh:

"But why you go buy jean wey dem design with dolls."

__atinuke__:

"Na the same design just lie down for ground."

adenikeoyetunde:

" na you too long."

obby_ugwu:

"There's nothing wrong with this. He just didn't or doesn't know his size! And with online buying everyone has been in the situation of ordering under/over size or ill fitting clothes."

