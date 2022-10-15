Lagos auto dealer, IVD, has taken to social media to react following the death of his wife, Bimbo

In the post, he released several videos showing supposed evidence of the destruction of his home by Bimbo

Several internet users have reacted to the post, with some calling for his immediate arrest

Social media is currently abuzz with mixed reactions following the death of Bimbo, the wife of Lagos car dealer Ikechukwu Ogbonna, who is better known as IVD.

Hours after news of her death surfaced online, IVD took to his Instagram page to react by posting some disturbing videos.

In the series of posts, he shared what may seem like receipts, as the videos show the level of destruction done to his home by his wife, Bimbo.

In some of the videos, her voice can be heard in the background hurling insults at him while in other videos, he shows the injury on his head allegedly caused by Bimbo.

Mixed reactions trail IVD's videos following Bimbo's death

iamtonitones:

"You are going to jail!"

__a_____isha:

"If it’s not working , PEACEFULLY go your separate ways. Marriage is not by force ohhhh "

dumebiblog:

"They should investigate the whole story properly, I don't think this man killed her. Sometimes it's even the men that have been suffering but anything concerning domestic violence, na woman dey always win. After watching all the slides, you could tell she was a trouble maker too."

call_me_bernard:

"To you bothered and sobbing about not being Married, take a clue from this and of courses from other happy homes you see around on Social Media. It's a smoke screen and they wouldn't show you the real reality till gbege shele... Marriage or being in any kind of Toxic Relationship is not a do or die affair oh.... Japaah while you can!!!"

___okikiolaa:

"Dis he really post this? After she’s dead? Wow Na Animal u be."

teflon777:

"This is too toxic mehn. Everyone should have parted ways long before now. Rip to the dead."

fairyglowtherapy:

"Then her son,who she has instigated things on.. Ah ah, her son? Not our son? There was no love in that house. Not a single love. Why is he talking like he was still on drugs tho?"

cool_lade:

"Now is the time for him to talk cos she’s no longer alive to say her own side of the story."

blaaqbutterfly:

"Jail loading.....from the look of your face ehhhh u be woman beater...i am sure she was there bcos u infected her with HIV, and she became so pained, frustrated and depressed abi bipolar....omoh!!! Marry right, when u can see the red flags early, leave!!! No be by force to marry, is there anyplace in the bible that says if u do not marry u wont make heaven??? Hia!!!! If u must marry plssss make sure you know whom u r marrying, or be ready to endure all the that will come to avoid this kind End...chai!!"

