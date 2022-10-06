Social media users have shared their thoughts about Bella and Saskay's fashion sense following a recent post

Photos of the Big Brother Naija alumni rocking the same design by Medlin Boss had fans voting their preferred look

In other BBNaija Level Up news, the winner Phyna alongside some of the finalists stepped out for their media rounds in stylish garbs

Bella Okagbue got her fans drooling in admiration after she stepped out in a dazzling yellow ensemble for her media rounds.

Bella and Saskay in the same design. Credit: @bellaokagbue, @officialsaskay

Source: Instagram

Interestingly, she isn't the first to sport the mini dress design created by style boss, Medlin Boss.

In October of 2021, Shine Ya Eyes star, Saskay posted photos slaying the dress.

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at how the ladies styled the design.

Bella

The petite belle was a dazzling vision in yellow! She sported a yellow dress which featured heavy embellishments and feather designs.

She paired the cute dress with a pair of gold sandals.

Saskay

For Saskay's look, the ebony beauty rocked the dress, which was devoid of the fringe detailing as seen on Bella.

And also setting them apart, Saskay's dress came with a floor-length side draping, giving her look a regal, red-carpet feel to it.

Unlike Bella, she rocked a pair of black sandals.

Bella X Saskay: Here's how fans voted

sika1on1:

"Saskay though....has that aura of rocking every outfit every dam.n time..how she take do it."

afini_enya:

"Those saying Bella are being sentimental... By all standards Saskay killed it... The cloth is sitting well on Saskay body than Bella's."

ednambewe:

"Both ladies wore it perfectly."

zinny.gen:

"Bella murdered it face card ,hair ,earrings nd shoes."

bri_dani_saskay:

"Omg Saskay is truly beautiful "

cherriee88____:

"Bella killed it "

kissiwaa.josephine.35:

"Both look good, whether face card or body shape they are different in their own ways."

uniquecherry1:

"Saskay is lite on it no doubt even with good shape Saskay today tomorrow and forever."

senorita_hellen:

"Saskay always always and forever."

mis_baldie:

"They both look amazing the dress is slightly diffrent and i prefer Bella's⚡️"

Finalists in the spotlight: A look at how Phyna, others dressed up for their first media rounds

The Level Up stars are currently having the first taste of their new status as famous people and are doing well to rock stylish looks.

Sharing the spotlight with the 2022 BBNaija winner Phyna are her fellow top six members comprising of Bryann, Daniella, Bella and Adekunle.

The fresh stars recently began their media tour, and for people who have newly found fame, they sure are putting effort into their looks.

Source: Legit.ng