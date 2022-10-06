Big Brother Naija reality star Adekunle turned a year older on October 6 and took to social media to celebrate

In an interesting turn of things, Rachel, who is also a Level Up star, took to her Instagram page to mark her birthday

Legit.ng takes a look at how the fresh TV stars slayed in their birthday shoot, which oozed elegance

For Adekunle and Rachel, it is unarguably a season of celebration as the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) stars recently had cause to jubilate.

The ex-housemates have two things in common - they are both Level Up stars, and more importantly, they share the same birthday.

As is common with social media users, especially celebrities, the TV stars took to social media to celebrate with photos.

Legit.ng takes a look at their birthday shoots.

Rachel's birthday look

The reality TV star and budding actress shared photos of her daring look for her special day.

She sported a purple maxi dress with lace infusion, showing off an ample amount of her bosoms and stomach.

The high-collar dress flattered her curves, and her decision to rock a soft glam look worked.

Adekunle's birthday look

The eye candy looked all shades of suave in this brown suit ensemble.

He paired the set with a white shirt, sporting his signature sunnies. Adding a rogue touch to the look, he posed for the shoot with a whiskey glass.

