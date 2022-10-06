Popular Ghanaian movie star Jackie Appiah, recently took to social media to share a new photo of herself

The successful actress posed for the snapshot dressed in some designer pieces, one of which was a customised tote bag

The Christian Dior customised tote is trendy, and in 2019, singer Rihanna was spotted rocking one with her name on it

Jackie Appiah has continued to prove when it comes to rocking big labels, she is a boss entirely on her own lane.

The popular Ghanaian actress recently got fans gushing over in admiration after she took to her Instagram page to share a photo rocking a fashionable ensemble.

The star in a Burberry dress and then in a Dior ensemble. Credit: @jackieappiah

In the photo, she posed with a customised Dior Book Tote with her name on one side of the bag.

The Book Tote was originally taken from a drawing by French fashion designer Marc Bohan in 1967 in Dior’s archives. It may look like a simple tote, but the craftsmanship put into it is nothing less than we expect from the fashion house.

In 2019, Rihanna was spotted rocking a customised version of the bag with her name on it.

While the price of customizing a tote is perhaps exclusive, the price of a Book Tote goes for N1.2 million.

Also sporting the Dior logo was her vest as well as her slides which, according to Dior's website, is N292,000 (€680).

Check out the post below:

