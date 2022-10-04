Popular Nigerian comedian and actor, I go save, has taken to social media to share snaps of his new look following a hair transplant

In the first photo shared on Instagram post-transplant, the comedian revealed in the caption that it cost him over N8.7 million

Several of his colleagues, as well as fans, have taken to his comment section to share their thoughts

Otaghware Otas Onodjayeke who is better known by his stage name, I Go Save, has left social media users buzzing with reactions over his recent transformation.

The comedian, who is also a TV show star, recently posted a portrait photo of himself sporting a full hairline and a smile devoid of his popular gap tooth.

Photos of I Go Save after and before the transplant. Credit: @igosave

In the photo, he rocked a white jacket with a print pocket square and paired it with a white sweater draped over his shoulders.

I Go Save, whose hairline has always appeared receded, sported a head full of hair with a full hairline, sparking talks of a hair transplant.

In the caption of the post, he more or less confirmed he had paid for the changes which he revealed cost him over N8.7 million ($20,000).

Check out the post below:

Social media users react to I Go Save's transformation

moyolawalofficial:

"I am very confused...please who is this?"

iamharrysong:

"I still Dey look the picture save ? Is this you? "

thisiskaha:

"Na you be this? Abi eye dey pain me.. nice one."

porkupyne:

" bring back our bros."

mr.amayo_:

"Nor b juju b dat."

jenny_vegaxo:

"You Change die, I no recognize you again I gats go look your previous pictures zoom then convince my self say n u, u look cute as always Jite❤️❤️❤️❤️"

