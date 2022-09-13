A video is currently trending on social media as it captures a fake version of designer shoes on a faceless person

The video, which sees a badly spelt Balenciaga, left quite a number of people amused over the imitation

In a similar story, photoshopped images of Justin Beiber wearing a pair of bottle slippers by the same brand left many amused

Balenciaga may be a popular brand, but not everyone can afford products from the luxury fashion house.

However, not being able to afford these luxury brands does not stop some people from wanting a piece of that pie.

Photos show fake Balenciaga shoes. Credit: @krakshq

A video of a faceless person rocking a pair of 'designer' shoes has gone viral on social media.

At first glance, the shoes look like Balenciaga footwear, but on closer look, they actually are 'Baiencglaca' which is an obvious attempt at imitating the original designer.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to the trending video

uniquekeller:

"I injured my tongue trying to pronounce it."

aminatou8028:

"If you can’t afford the real one this is it ooo."

_wunmie_o:

"The spelling Dey confuse me fr."

cnn_adugbo:

"Someone should please help with the pronunciation."

bikky_mars:

"If you want to copy, copy well. What will it take them to look up the name on google?"

ffo__catering:

"My eyes are turning oniown trying to read that."

ndispeaks_tv:

"If you can’t afford it, make your own."

reg_ebuka:

"All these things won't Matter in heaven."

Reactions to photoshopped image of Justin Bieber in fake Balenciaga 'bottle slippers'

Images of a hilariously designed pair of 'waterbottle slippers' spotted on Justin Bieber have gone viral on social media, sparking funny comments. While there are claims that it is a new design by Balenciaga, they are untrue.

Balenciaga unveiled new Fall 2021 campaign images on July 26 of last year, featuring a clean-shaven Bieber, according to GQ. In the images, the singer an oversized leather jacket and toting a handbag and a new sneaker silhouette.

However, some mischief makers got creative with their imaginations and came up with the bottle slippers, which have since gone viral.

