Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Roseline Afije, has been announced as the co-host for LA Mode's Green October Event

The beautiful star took to her Instagram page to share the good news with her fans, posing with her co-host Teddy A

The Shine Ya Eyes star dazzled in a beautifully-designed ankara dress that got her fans gushing over with love

Big Brother Naija alumni, Liquorose and Teddy A are the official host of the much-anticipated Green October Event by LA Mode.

The Shine Ya Eyes star took to her Instagram page to share photos of herself looking gorgeous in a fabulous green ankara dress, to stick with the event's theme.

Photos show Liquorose in a black outfit and in a green Ankara dress. Credit: @liquorose

Source: Instagram

In the photo, she dazzled in the off-shoulder dress which she paired with a deep green gele and coral jewellry.

Her co-host, Teddy A opted for a well-tailored two-piece featuring a cape on one side. The 2018 BBNaija star also dressed in green to go with the theme of the event.

He also accessorised with a coral neckpiece.

Swipe to see more photos below:

