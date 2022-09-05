A young lady has taken to social media to share a video of a dress she wanted and the botched outfit she got

In the now-trending video, the lady shared the asoebi style she wanted, which featured a thigh-high opening at the front

In a similar story, another lady was left speechless after she received three botched dresses from her tailor

Social media users have been cracking up with laughter after a lady shared her hilarious - albeit disappointing - experience with a tailor.

The dress has left many people amused. Credit: @yabaleftonline

Source: Instagram

In a bid to slay at an owambe function, she had commissioned the tailor to make an outfit for her that featured a wide thigh-high opening.

However, what she got was a poorly-tailored dress that lacked fitting and was not the right length. The opening in the front was also done rather outrageously.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to the video

pam_ayy:

"They even do show me your back for her."

midella.cakes:

"Why are people asking how much she paid? Nothing is adding up here, This tailor did a bad job, simple. If you can’t give a customer what they want, tell them you can’t."

benbills007:

"Just wear hoodie,get popcorn,lay on your bed and open Netflix..No wedding for you."

bummy_agbebi:

"She should tie gele and do makeup now. The outfit is not complete yet."

bootology_:

"Was it one yard? You no buy material? What’s happening at the back of the cloth? Is that a zip? I have like 100 questions!!!"

_realeniola:

"Una go Dey give apete Talior 2k Dey expect luxury."

tiasluxury:

"You did not pay for corset madam shift you probably paid 5k for this if you wanted as seen you would have paid up to 25k-30k for that dress that’s even for a designer that don’t charge much."

gbemi_solaaa:

"God forbid."

_teetat:

"You go see style online, instead make you dm the designer, NO. Na that your tailor for street you carry screenshot go give. What were you expect? Miracle?"

kosiso.o:

"The tailor really murdered this outfit."

Lady served 3-in-1 'breakfast' by tailor she paid for asoebi dresses

Having a talented tailor or fashion designer in your corner is a blessing and something that many people pray for, as the lack of one can sometimes bring shock and disappointment.

This is something that a lady recently discovered to be true following her experience with a tailor.

She commissioned a tailor to make not one, but three different styles for her and the result was nothing like she had expected.

Source: Legit.ng