"The Tailor Really Murdered this Outfit": Reactions to Photos of Asoebi Dress Lady Paid For
- A young lady has taken to social media to share a video of a dress she wanted and the botched outfit she got
- In the now-trending video, the lady shared the asoebi style she wanted, which featured a thigh-high opening at the front
In a similar story, another lady was left speechless after she received three botched dresses from her tailor
Social media users have been cracking up with laughter after a lady shared her hilarious - albeit disappointing - experience with a tailor.
In a bid to slay at an owambe function, she had commissioned the tailor to make an outfit for her that featured a wide thigh-high opening.
However, what she got was a poorly-tailored dress that lacked fitting and was not the right length. The opening in the front was also done rather outrageously.
Watch the video below:
Social media users react to the video
pam_ayy:
"They even do show me your back for her."
midella.cakes:
"Why are people asking how much she paid? Nothing is adding up here, This tailor did a bad job, simple. If you can’t give a customer what they want, tell them you can’t."
benbills007:
"Just wear hoodie,get popcorn,lay on your bed and open Netflix..No wedding for you."
bummy_agbebi:
"She should tie gele and do makeup now. The outfit is not complete yet."
bootology_:
"Was it one yard? You no buy material? What’s happening at the back of the cloth? Is that a zip? I have like 100 questions!!!"
_realeniola:
"Una go Dey give apete Talior 2k Dey expect luxury."
tiasluxury:
"You did not pay for corset madam shift you probably paid 5k for this if you wanted as seen you would have paid up to 25k-30k for that dress that’s even for a designer that don’t charge much."
gbemi_solaaa:
"God forbid."
_teetat:
"You go see style online, instead make you dm the designer, NO. Na that your tailor for street you carry screenshot go give. What were you expect? Miracle?"
kosiso.o:
"The tailor really murdered this outfit."
Lady served 3-in-1 'breakfast' by tailor she paid for asoebi dresses
Having a talented tailor or fashion designer in your corner is a blessing and something that many people pray for, as the lack of one can sometimes bring shock and disappointment.
This is something that a lady recently discovered to be true following her experience with a tailor.
She commissioned a tailor to make not one, but three different styles for her and the result was nothing like she had expected.
