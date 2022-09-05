A fashion content creator, Vincent Ebuka, has left social media users buzzing with reactions over his latest video

In the now-trending clip, the style enthusiast showed how he achieved a suave dinner date look with under N6,000

The video sees him shopping for a blazer and a shirt, among other items, at a thrift clothing market

Looking good doesn't necessarily require breaking the bank, and this is something Vincent Ebuka is letting people know.

The fashion content creator has been making videos showing people how to look good on a budget, and they are indeed impressive!

He spent under N6,000 to achieve a sleek look. Credit: @litosman001

He recently gave the gents an interesting new update about pulling off sleek and dapper looks with little money.

In the video posted, he showed how he was able to achieve a dinner date look with only N5700.

Ebuka shared clips from his time in a thrift clothes market where he bought a plaid blazer for N2500, a pair of black cotton pants for N1500, a tie for N500 and a button-down shirt for N 1200.

This brings the total spend to N5700.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to Ebuka's video

flawless_oj:

"Dinner outfit no cost na u Dey find designers."

c_draxler_:

"Shey na when okirika Abi thrift people see this video come Dey feel among Dey increase price you go rest."

__modiva:

"Na mumu Dey go boutique."

adenowos:

"Unilag students don sabi this one since 1920. Yaba to the rescue."

demii_goddesss:

"Normally everything na packaging,na you wan buy original."

smokeyhot__:

"I have been telling the junior staff about okrika but no dey hear word .. see man na."

oli_bianca1:

"na to go okirika like this oo."

