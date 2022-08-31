The star-studded film, Brotherhood, is set to premiere in September, much to the excitement of its cast

Celebrity designer and stylist, Toyin Lawani, recently shared some behind-the-scene clips of the styling for the promo

Legit.ng takes a look at how six cast members dressed for the photoshoot for the promotion of the film

Toyin Lawani of Tiannah Empire sure knows how to deliver on assignments, and this time is no different.

The stars dressed up in Ojuju-inspired looks. Credit: @tiannahsplacempire

Source: Instagram

For the promotion for the movie, Brotherhood, the cast came through in Ojuju-inspired looks for the photoshoot, ahead of the film's release date in September.

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at six looks from the shoot.

Check them out below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

1. Dorathy

The BBNaija star donned a maxi tuxedo dress with a colourful patch at the front. The look, which gave off a regal feel, was paired with an intricately styled updo.

The BBNaija star turned actress was put in a head-turning piece made of wooden sticks.

The video sees the actress posing for some shots in the eccentric piece, with an exaggerated bun.

3. Tobi

The effervescent BBNaija star turned actor came through with the high energy displays at the shoot.

He sported a yellow fringe ensemble which saw him flaunting his buff physique and doing some of his signature high jumps.

4. Omawumi

The talented songbird and actress understood the assignment with her ensemble. She sported a red feather look worn over a two-piece ensemble.

Her colourful and eccentric headpiece added some pizzaz to the look.

5. Toni Tones

The King Of Boys star was a fierce queen to behold in this regal black ruffle robe which she wore over a black playsuit.

The actress combined flirty and fierce for this look.

6. Basketmouth

The comedian turned actor was a frightening masquerade to behind in this frilled ensemble.

The all-black look featured a long kimono with fringes and frills. The actor's glare in the shoot went pretty well with the look.

The stars definitely took their movie promotion to a whole new level!

The fashion entrepreneurs: Arin, 7 other BBNaija stars who own luxury brands

One thing Big Brother Naija stars know how to do is slay when it comes to fashion and style. Interestingly, some of these stars take things further by starting their own fashion lines.

While the likes of Arin of the Shine Ya Eyes edition has been designing long before she got the BBNaija fame, the likes of Mercy Eke got into fashion retail following her fame.

There have been quite a number of ladies doing this fashion thing, and it is amazing to see them display their creative sides as fashion aficionados.

Source: Legit.ng