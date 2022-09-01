Skirts will always look beautiful on most ladies, and some Nigerian celebrities continue to slay in them

Whether in mini skirts or maxi looks, best believe these ladies will deliver in the slaying department

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at six fabulous ways some of your favourite babes have been killing it

Skirts have been a major stable for all women regardless of their varying senses of style.

Whether you're a lover of long, short, midi or deconstructed styles, skirts are definitely a go-to for easy and classy looks.

Some stylish ways to trock skirts. Credit: Ini Edo, Nina Ivy, Sharon Ooja

Source: Instagram

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at how six celebrities have rocked different kinds of skirts.

Check them out below:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

1. Sharon Ooja

The Nollywood sweetheart who is currently on vacation has been serving some major summer fashion goals.

Here, she sports a cute white crop top in which she paired with a maxi skirt featuring an overlap and a front opening.

2. Ini Edo

The veteran Nollywood actress served some serious denim fever in this gorgeous fit. She put her curves on display in the midi skirt with a front opening.

The skirt was paired with a cut-out black long-sleeved bodysuit tucked in, and she accessorised with some chic sunnies.

3. Nina

The fashionista mother of one stepped out for an event looking like a bag of money in a chic and flirty number.

She sported a silver-coloured mini skirt with a Celine t-shirt which she knotted to give her a crop top feel.

4. Toni Tones

The King Of Boys star came through with the stylish co-ord in this stunning green number.

The look featured a mini skirt and a cute crop top with long belt sleeves.

5. Chioma

The fashionista is not one to disappoint when it comes to setting trends and rocking stylish looks.

Photos from one of her luxury trips show the hair entrepreneur sporting a pleated white skirt that she paired with a white blazer, a t-shirt and a print scarf.

6. Khloe

The Big Brother Naija star came through with the Barbie vibes in this pink set. She sported a form-fitting skirt with a crop top and a cropped jacket with pointy sleeves.

She wore bold makeup featuring red lips and subtle eye makeup, rocking her braids in long cornrows.

The ladies are definitely killing it in skirt looks!

The fashion entrepreneurs: Arin, 7 other BBNaija stars who own luxury brands

One thing Big Brother Naija stars know how to do is slay when it comes to fashion and style. Interestingly, some of these stars take things further by starting their own fashion lines.

While the likes of Arin of the Shine Ya Eyes edition has been designing long before she got the BBNaija fame, the likes of Mercy Eke got into fashion retail following her fame.

There have been quite a number of ladies doing this fashion thing, and it is amazing to see them display their creative sides as fashion aficionados.

Source: Legit.ng