On Sunday, August 21, the Big Brother Naija show had yet another eviction which saw two housemates leave

Media personality Ebuka-Obi Uchendu carried out hosting duties looking sleek in a swaggy custom look

Recall at the start of the Level Up edition, he turned up on stage in an ensemble that did not quite impress fans

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is a style god and this is something he never fails to remind fans with every look he sports.

The media personality stepped out in style. Credit: @ebuka

The popular media personality turned up to carry out his hosting duties at the Sunday live eviction show on August 21 which saw the exit of Kess and Pharmsavi.

For his look, Ebuka wore a piece by Nigerian-owned brand, TJWHO paired with white loafers and black sunnies.

Source: Legit.ng