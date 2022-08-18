Veteran Nigerian singer, Daddy Showkey, has taken to social media to share a video of his long dreadlocks

In the video, the singer can be seen showing fans how he tucks his locks in a black shower cap

This comes a couple of weeks after media personality and entertainer Denrele Edun revealed how he showers because of his long hair

John Odafe Asiemo, professionally known as Daddy Showkey, recently got fans gushing over the length of his dreadlocks.

The singer showed off his dreadlocks. Credit: @daddyshowkey

Source: Instagram

The veteran Nigerian musician posted a videeo in which he flaunted his limb-length dreadlocks, describing how he keeps them tucked during shower time.

In the video, the singer explained how he uses a shower cap to keep them in place and advised interested people to contact him rather than hang their hair over shower doors.

Check out the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

His comment about shower doors is most likely a sub directed at media personality and entertainer, Denrele Edun, who a while ago got fans buzzing after he revealed how he keeps his hair dry during shower time.

Trending video shows how Denrele keeps braids from getting wet during shower time

Denrele Edun took to his Instagram page to share an interesting video capturing his shower time - keeping things PG13, of course.

In the video that appeared to have been recorded by his friends, Denrele can be seen cleaning up in the shower.

Even more interesting is how he placed his floor-length braids away from contact with water. The braids can be seen hanging over the shower door in quite a dramatic fashion.

"No need to visit the barber": Nigerians react as lady loses hair after dyeing it for birthday

What was meant to be a new look for her birthday went south after a lady's visit to the salon. In a video trending on social media, the lady can be seen holding back the tears as she shows the condition of her red hair.

The caption revealed that she had wanted a new look for her birthday, which was perhaps why she dyed her hair red, and it didn't go as planned.

From the video, it appears she lost chunks of her hair as a result of the dye - or relaxing her hair after the dye.

Source: Legit.ng