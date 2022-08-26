What I Ordered: Lady Served 3-in-1 'Breakfast' by Tailor She Paid for Asoebi Dresses
- Yet another lady has gotten her own share of tailors' disappointments, and the photos have emerged online
- In a post shared by blogger @asoebibella, the lady had commissioned a tailor to make three different dresses
- However, what she got, in the end, was a sad recreation that has left many social media users amused
Having a talented tailor or fashion designer in your corner is indeed a blessing and something that a lot of people pray for, as the lack of one can sometimes bring shock and disappointment.
This is something that a lady recently discovered to be true following her experience with a tailor.
She commissioned a tailor to make not one but three different styles for her and the result was nothing like she had expected.
In the photos posted by @asoebibella, the lady is seen posing in the recreated versions alongside the original design, and the difference is clear, laughable and at the same time heartbreaking.
Check out the post below:
Social media users react to photos of the botched dresses
temiwrites:
"I don’t know if I should laugh can’t hold it jor buhahahahahaha."
thejoycelisa:
"The 3rd slide tried with the top sha."
kayoafrica:
"Godu abeg ooo, who go epp oooo In the history of #whatiordered this one chokest."
funmilolar2:
"The materials for the clothes sef speaks of the owner's budget."
olarmipossie:
"Let’s start with the fabrics first."
senaahofficial:
"I no even know who to blame: the tailor, the customer or the fabric."
pon_mile:
"The 3rd one is not bad. She should iron it and wear heels first."
je.nnay:
"Why do I feel like this person is in the abroad from the pictures.....makes it worse . Some tailors won't make heaven forget. The fabric isn't great but at least try na with the fit haba."
