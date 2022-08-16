On Sunday, August 14, Prime video Naija hosted Nollywood stars at its first multi-sensory experience in EKo hotel and Suites, Lagos

The ladies at the event made sure to bring their A-game as they stepped out in different gorgeous ensembles

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at eight beautiful fashionistas and how the slayed at the high-profile event

At the Prime Video Naija event which took place on August 14 and witnessed a night of high fashion courtesy of some Nigerian celebrities.

The stars brought their style A-game. Credit: @insignaonline, @tokemakinwa, @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Some of the top celebrities present at the event include; Funke Jennifer Akindele, Adunni Ade, Rita Dominic and an endless list of others - and they all were a sight to behold.

Check them out below:

1. Funke Akindele

The top Nollywood star and deputy governorship candidates turned up for the event looking classy in a lace dress.

The stylish number featured a cape sleeve and a high neck, with an opening at the back. For her face, she sported smokey eyes, glossy lips, and a pixie cute hairstyle.

2. Tolu Bally

The designer is not one to slack when it comes to rocking jaw-dropping looks at events. For this particular event, she came through showing off her legs in a short number.

The look comprised a mini skirt with a short opening in the front, which she paired with a lace top featuring a center draping, showing off some skin.

She finished off the look with sunset-shaped glasses and a pair of white fringes shoes.

3. Enado Onogie

The Nollywood sweetheart went the bridal route, sporting a royal blue dress. The strapless floor-length number featured a thigh-high opening in the front.

She sported an updo with locs of hair cascading her face and opted for scarlet lips.

4. Adunni Ade

The ivory beauty came through in a metallic number, bringing on the heat! Dramatic openings were in vogue at the event as she too, rocked one.

She paired the blue dress with a silver clutch and clear pumps.

5. Toke Makinwa

Trust the celebrity fashionista to always deliver when it comes to hot looks.

She came through looking snatched in a floral print corset bodice dress featuring a mono sleeve look.

6. Beverly Naya

The ebony beauty brought on the glamour in a fierce black number. The ruffle and sheer look featured off-shoulder sleeves and a corset bodice.

She sported an updo and silver chandelier earrings.

7. Rita Dominic

The Nollywood star glowed in a white boubou dress with an artistic print on the bust area.

She paired the look with a beret fascinator, looking resplendent in the ensemble. This was certainly a rich auntie look!

8. Efe Irele

The Nollywood actress came through with the sass in a burn orange metallic jumpsuit. The look featured wide-legged pants with thigh-high openings.

With a wide band cinching her waist, she looked like a Grecian beauty.

The ladies came prepared to slay and they did not disappoint!

