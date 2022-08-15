An African bride, Zainab Ibrahim, has caused a stir on social media on her wedding day with her outfits

The beautiful wife became a trending topic after she rocked 10 different expensive outfits on her big day

Photos and videos of the bride went viral on social media as fans gushed over her curve and her style

An African bride, Zainab Ibrahim, set out to break records on her wedding day and she did just that with her 10 outfits.

Weddings in Africa are a very big deal and even become carnival-like owing to the attention to detail and amounts of preparations put into it.

Just recently, Zainab Ibrahim became the trending African bride on social media after she graced the day with 10 different beautiful outfits.

Beautiful African bride Zainab Ibrahim rocks 10 different outfits on wedding day. Photos: @asoebiafrica

Source: Instagram

Videos made the rounds on social media of the beautiful African bride in her different lovely outfits as she danced happily and put her curves on display.

Most of Zainab’s outfits were done with expensive African fabrics and sewn into lovely styles. In one video, she rocked an all-white native attire with hand beaded gold details. She accessorized the fit with red coral beads. See below:

For her second look, Zainab rocked a green lace outfit and complimented it with a green turban and silver accessories. See below:

See her white wedding outfit below:

Zainab also made a very bold statement with a red outfit. She confidently rocked the corseted and beaded outfit. See below:

See another of the bride’s attire below:

Internet users gush over Zainab’s 10 wedding day outfits

The African bride’s videos with her different attires trended on social media and netizens were left in awe. Read some of their comments below:

Dpotterscatering:

“She looks so beautiful in all her outfit. Congratulations .”

Nettebeeofficial:

“Sis has really oppressed us ”

Ibinike_:

“Her confidence shines through every outfit. Babe wore those dresses!!! ”

Leemah_craft_world:

“All outfit snatched from top to bottom.”

Gbengaartsmith:

“I admire the fact that she was well-covered in all her outfits. Way to go!”

Adiaha_____:

“I just wanna say shout out to her tailor(s) for not disappointing her!!! ”

Wewopolish:

“All her outfits are well covered ❤️”

Moezni_gh:

“African women are truly blessed wow ”

Moezni_gh:

“The body is speaking volumes!!”

Nice one.

