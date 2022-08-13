Popular Nigerian gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo got married to the love of her life on Friday, August 12

Videos from the star-studded traditional wedding ceremony have gone viral on social media, attracting beautiful reactions

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at the two stunning ensembles the gospel singer donned for her special day

Mercy Chinwo made a beautiful bride on her traditional wedding day and we are totally digging her looks!

The gospel musician got married to her beau and man of God, Blessed, in a lavish traditional wedding ceremony in the city of Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

For her special day, the powerful songbird was all smiles as she sported two different looks at the ceremony.

Look 1

For her first look, Mercy was a beauty to behold in an ethereal dress designed by celebrity favourite, Veekee James.

A video posted on the official page of the designer sees the gorgeous bride showing off her physique in the blue corset dress bedazzled with gold appliques.

With her hair pulled back in a low bun and held together with coral beads, she sported soft glam makeup.

Check out the look below:

Look 2

For her second and final look, the singer dazzled in a burnt orange ensemble. The dress designed by @prudential_styling featured more drama than the first.

There were ruffle detailings around one of the long sleeves as well as around the waistline. She sported a gele and carried a feather hand fan, all of which were in the same colour.

Swipe to see full look below:

Banky W, Adesua, Waje, other celebs storm Mercy Chinwo's trad wedding, bride dances with energy in cute videos

It is indeed the start of a beautiful journey for popular gospel musician, Mercy Chinwo, who had her traditional wedding on Friday, August 12.

The ceremony which is a preamble to what is to come over the weekend had friends, family members and industry colleagues travelling down to Port-Harcourt to join Chinwo in celebrating.

Things already kicked off for Chinwo who was busting with smiles and energy in videos from her traditional ceremony spotted online.

