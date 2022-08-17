Popular Nigerian designer, Toyin Lawani, recently shared videos of her youngest daughter Eleora

The celebrity designer who is gearing to celebrate her daughter’s first birthday did a shoot for the toddler

The videos shared sees an adorable Eleora sporting three different fabulous looks for the photo shoot

Toyin Lawani may have another fashionista on her hands if the videos on her younger daughter, Eleora’s page is anything to go by.

In anticipation of Eleora’s first birthday, the Tiannah Empire CEO took to social media to post some BTS videos from the birthday photo shoot and we are in awe!

Toyin Lawani's little girl will turn one. Credit: @kingtinukeleora

Source: Instagram

Barely a year on earth and it appears Eleora is already serving fashion goals.

Check out the three looks below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Look 1

The little princess sported a puffy bun hairstyle and was dressed in mummy’s design - a three-piece distress denim ensemble comprising of a crop top, a longline jacket and a pair of trousers.

She paired the look with some white sneakers.

Check out the video below:

Look 2

For her second look, she sported a cute shimmery dress with bow designs on the front.

She paired the look with some pink pants and shimmery slides.

Check it out below:

Look 3

For the last video shared, Eleora came through with the diva look in a silver-like robe with a matching head wrap.

She accessorized with some cat-eye glasses.

Check it out below:

Reactions as Destiny Etiko turns up the heat in birthday party ensemble

Destiny Etiko is not one to miss out on an opportunity to show off her curvaceous body; her birthday was certainly no different.

The Nollywood actress turned a year older on Friday, August 12 and took to her Instagram page to celebrate with some birthday photos.

By evening, the screen goddess took things up a notch for her birthday bash. Ditching the corset looks sported earlier, she stepped out for the party, rocking an interesting outfit.

The outfit, which was a sheer catsuit with clusters of bubble-like placed around her curves, saw her full physique in full display.

Source: Legit.ng