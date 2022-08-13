A video currently trending on social media has sparked mixed reactions among many internet users

In the now-trending video, a model with supposedly dark skin can be seen showering with the soap which instantly lightens them up

The instant whitening that the soap is believed to create has sparked mixed reactions online, raising doubt

Despite the numerous disadvantage that skin bleaching has, the trend continues to be widely practised around the world.

Recently, social media users were thrown into shock following a video advert for a bleaching soap.

The video has gone viral online.

While such adverts are common, it is the supposed effect the bleaching soap possesses that has got people talking.

In the video posted, several models with supposedly brown skin are instantly transformed into a lighter shade after barely minutes after using the soap.

Described as an 'instant miracle whitening soap', it is believed to have the ability to 'remove dirt and clean toxins'.

See the advert below:

Social media users react with mixed feelings

cheederaah:

"The person using bare hand to wash it off, kwanu? It cannot lighten that one?"

classietabbiebeautyempire:

"Cancer loading "

posho_beads_fascinators:

"As dangerous as this is,e go sell for Naija I’ve had 1 carton of Original Olay sent to me from US,we don market am taya as no be bleaching cream dem no buyonce it’s has whitening agent,market don come."

aiandar:

"So deliberate on eradicating brown skin "

eunice.gachugu:

"No thanks. I love my melanated dark skin."

silverderaasogbon:

"This is nor real jare....na market dem wan sell...."

chi__emela:

"It’s an insult to black people."

chef.b.o:

"This ads is insane to those that wish to buy this, just pray you don’t end up with skin cancer To my fellow black queens please appreciate your skin colour because some white are trying to do tan to get brown at least Black is beautiful "

She looks more beautiful: Reactions as lady stops bleaching skin, goes back to original ebony colour

While the rate of skin bleaching continues to rise, especially in Africa, there are some people who seem to be backtracking.

This appears to be the story of lady who stopped bleaching her skin and successfully got back back her ebony shade.

In a post which appeared to have been shared on Facebook and lifted by Instagram blogger, @africangirlskillingit, the lady shared photos of herself from when she used to bleach and after she stopped.

