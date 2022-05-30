A lady is currently receiving applause on social media after she came out to share how she quit bleaching her skin

In a post shared to a closed group on Facebook, the lady shared before and after photos in which she got back to her dark skin

Several internet users have commended her for her decision with many saying she looked more beautiful as a dark-skinned woman

While the rate of skin bleaching continues to rise, especially in Africa, there are some people who seem to be backtracking.

This appears to be the story of lady who stopped bleaching her skin and successfully got back back her ebony shade.

The post has left many people impressed. Credit: @africangirlskillingit

Source: Instagram

In a post which appeared to have been shared on Facebook and lifted by Instagram blogger, @africangirlskillingit, the lady shared photos of herself from when she used to bleach and after she stopped.

In the after photos, the unidentified lady appeared several shades darker.

Part of the writeup reads:

"2020-2022 I'm back to my original clour, my skin is healthy and I feel alive."

See the post below:

Social media users applaud lady who stopped bleaching

beverly_osu:

"Welcome back."

ablackdiamondgem:

"Wow your natural skin tone is gorgeous.. happy for you gurllll #blackisbeautiful"

teyah30:

"Wow look at how beautiful she is as a dark skin woman! Glad she learned to love herself!!"

djironclad868:

"She looks unwell in the left pic."

queenqueenie2:

"So happy for her! Once you stop listening to society, you will see how much peace it brings "you!"

titoriousking:

"She looks a lot more beautiful with her darker skin ❤️"

missking934:

"You thousands time more beautiful with your natural skin sis❤️"

bongiwem._:

"I know people bleach for their reasons but honey you look regal on the right pic"

oneikascloset:

"Good! Glad she learned to love herself!! "

chriscrazyhouse:

"That makes me happy. Her original skin tone is deep and beautiful the way it is."

Nigerians impressed as lady shares video of braids hairstyle hack

The end result of sitting for hours to get your hair braided is often beautiful but the time and energy put into getting it done is often discouraging to some people.

Well, if you love braids and are not down for the hours put into getting the look then you might just be in luck.

A young lady recently went viral on social media after a video in which she showed off a hairstyle hack surfaced online.

In the video, she is seen showing off a layer of multiple strands of brands sewn on an elastic band.

