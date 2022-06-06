A Nigerian fashion designer is currently receiving applause on social media over her latest asoebi design

The lady who runs the fashion brand identified as IUF Couture shared a video of herself in a transformer dress

The outfit has since left internet users impressed with many people sharing their thoughts about the 2-in-1 design

It goes without saying that Nigeria is one country blessed with a lot of talented people, especially in the fashion industry.

A womenswear fashion designer is currently being hailed on social media for what some have described as 'fashion at its peak'.

The lady showed off her design. Credit: @iuf-couture

The talented style enthusiast who runs the fashion house, IUF Couture, recently left jaws hanging when she posted a video of her latest sketch brought to life.

In the video, she is seen posing in a stunning yellow dress with pearl embellishments around the sleeves and the skirt part.

The dress features a bold leaf-like design attached to the skirt and sitting on her bust area and as the designer takes off the skirt, it transforms into the second look - a jumpsuit.

Check out the video below:

Internet users applaud the design

arcmetalsng:

"This is nice love it."

splittalent_collections:

"Beautiful."

Kèñdrä❤️:

"The first dress for the wedding gan gan and the second one for the dance floor❤️"

Adi Godwin Shulammit:

"fashion at its peak"

user229691347387:

"make u con go fine pass me way get the wadding no ❤️"

Mel Aduni Diamond:

"Loove it!!! But the colour of the gele was not giving!!! Everything elseeeee ☺️"

rahchellin:

"No bride should sleep on this!!! A perfect reception/after party design. This Neon colour is even maaaad. Thumbs up"

nasa_faithe:

"So this dress na 3 in 1 ..that means if I wear am i fit collect extra party rice like 3times "

Source: Legit.ng