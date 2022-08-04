Popular Nigerian actor Lateef Adedimeji recently got social media users talking following photos of his new hairstyle.

The movie star took to his Instagram page to share photos sporting a braided hairstyle, believed to be for a movie role

However, the reactions on social media have been a collection of mixed feelings as not eveyone seems to like it

Lateef Adedimeji has been a fan favourite of Nigerian movie lovers, but it appears his new hairstyle is not sitting well with some people.

The actor switched up his hairstyle for a movie role. Credit: @adedimejilateef

Source: Instagram

The Yoruba movie star welcomed fans into the month of August with an interesting new look.

The actor, who normally sports a low-cut hairstyle, took things up a notch with a braided hairstyle.

In the photos, he is seen posing stylishly for the camera with his hair partly packed upwards.

From the photos shared, the reason for the look may be a new movie role he is currently working on as a post shared shows the actor with filmmaker, Biodun Steven, Bimbo Ademoye and Blessing Jessica Obasi.

Swipe to see more photos:

Social media users share thoughts on the new look

His wife, Mo Bimpe, seems to be a fan of the hairstyle - if her comment under one of his posts is anything to go by.

"What manner of hawtness is this " she wrote.

However, mixed reactions have trailed the hairstyle on the actor.

Check out some comments below:

wolf_gahng:

"He should stop it. I fit help am loose am."

berthakorah:

"All men wanna make hair.. all women wanna go bald ."

247fragrancehub:

"Why do all men want to make hair, gosh."

raahee_maa:

"Small fame and they will start misbehaving."

authentik_fitwears:

"Looking sharp ❤️"

cloudblexx:

"This is "

omomycandy_:

"Wahala it's fine tho."

chymamaluv:

"Since he got married baba just Dey fine"

