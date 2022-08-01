Big Brother Naija 2020 reality TV star, Terseer 'Kiddwaya' Waya, was among the stars that attended a film premiere

The blue carpet event, which took place in the United Kingdom, saw Kiddwaya draped in a black and white outfit

In a similar story, BBNaija host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu turned up for the Sunday Live show dressed in an adire agbada ensemble

Jordan Peele's new movie, Nope, premiered in London with stars like Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluya, in attendance.

Also at the blue carpet event was BBNaija 2020 reality star, Kiddwaya, and he made sure to represent his roots in style.

The reality TV star rocked the striped ensemble. Credit: @wayasusan

Source: Instagram

The 27-year-old billionaire son, who hails from Benue state, did well to pay homage to his tribe, the Tiv people, using his choice of outfit.

Kiddwaya turned up for the event dressed in a striped black and white ensemble - a look synonymous with the Tiv people.

He paired the look with a velvet kimono jacket. Posting a video, he shared the post with the caption:

"British accent. African heart. Benue attire."

See the post below:

