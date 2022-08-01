Richard Mofe-Damijo has taken to social media to share some stunning new photos of himself in an all-black look

The popular Nollywood veteran and style god shared the photos to mark the ending of the month of July

Earlier on, Legit.ng reported on how BBNaija host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu turned up for the Sunday Live show

In Nollywood, one of the top actors who are still giving young men a run for their money in the fashion department is Richard Mofe-Damijo, and it is not hard to see why.

The fashionista silver fox has continuously proven to be a boss when it comes to pulling off stylish ensembles, just like he did recently.

The actor marked the end of July with photos. Credit: @sunmisola_olorunnisola for @mofedamijo

Source: Instagram

While many celebrities often mark the start of a new year with photos, RMD took things up a notch by celebrating the ned of the month with a sleek new look.

In the photos shared, the veteran movie star can be seen sporting a leather jacket which she wore over a knit tunic and a pair of black pants.

For his feet, he rocked a pair of leather boots.

Check out photos below:

