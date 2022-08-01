Big Brother Naija Sunday Live show took place on July 31, and it saw some interesting twists and addition to the game

The host and top fashionista, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, came through looking dapper in a well-tailored agbada

Meanwhile, two of the Level Up housemates, Amaka and Diana, were captured at the Saturday party in matching looks

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is no stranger to stylish looks, and this time is no different.

The official host of the 2022 Big Brother Naija show once again dazzled in yet another fashionable look on the show.

The BBNaija host rocked an adire look. Credit: @ebuka

The media personality took to social media to share photos of his complete look for the show, which featured adire.

Adire fashion has been around for ages. However, it isn't every day you see a man sporting an adire agbada.

Well, trust the fashion god to come through with the drip in the custom print adire agbada, which featured words like 'Omo Igbo'.

BBNaija: Diana and Amaka turn up in similar dresses at Saturday night party, fans react

On July 30, the Level Up housemates of the Big Brother Naija season 2022 show moved their bodies to great music at their first Saturday Night party.

As usual, social media users were buzzing with reactions about the party, the housemates and their sense of style.

With a house full of 24 people, creating a style that stands out is something many housemates -both past and present - tend to do. However, for their first Saturday party in the house, two housemates - Diana from Level 1 and Amaka from level 2 - showed up with similar looks.

Fierce in white: Funke Akindele leaves fans excited with elegant new look

Nollywood actress/filmmaker Funke Akindele has always been a boss when it comes to fashion and style.

However, it appears the Lagos state deputy governorship candidate is taking things up a notch following her new career direction.

She recently took to her Instagram page to share some new photos of herself looking dazzling in a boubou dress. The dress featured a squared patch design at the front and sequin embellished sleeves.

